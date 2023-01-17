Just like Bola Tinubu, mixed reactions have continued to trail Peter Obi's performance at the Chatham House in the UK on Monday, January 16, 2023

First on the list is the opposition APC, which faulted the Labour Party's performance while noting he was struggling to read through his copy-and-paste manifesto

Meanwhile, the Chatham House in the United Kingdom on Monday gave a hint on why PDP flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar hasn't joined its conversation like Obi and Tinubu

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has faulted Peter Obi's performance at Chatham House in the United Kingdom on Monday, January 16, 2023.

Ahead of next month's election, the Deputy Director; New Media, Member ICT Management Committee, Tinubu/Shetima Grassroots Independent Campaign Council, Adamu Garba II noted that the Labour Party flagbearer was having a hard time comprehending his manifesto.

APC blasts Peter Obi

On Tuesday, January 17, Garba II tweeted:

"While struggling to read from Teleprompter like a primary school comprehension student, Peter Obi appears not to understand what his shabby team put down from his cut-and-paste manifesto.

"Maybe, the manifesto was drafted and written in Bangladeshi language."

Nigerians react:

As usual Peter Obi's supporters on Twitter reacted to the ruling party's chieftain's scorecard on the LP flagbearer's performance.

@Dr_chazduke tweeted:

"You will be alive to experience the new Nigeria Peter Obi and Datti Baba-Ahmed will usher in soonest."

@beingUzosike tweeted:

"Direct engagement.. Not my proxies..please listen to the end of the video.

"You will realize that a town hall is no Agbado..

@stanTHEguRu tweeted:

"Just imagine thie ewu gambia."

@Mario84887701 tweeted:

"Can tinubu or atiku vow for their running mate like this.?

@judefixit tweeted:

"Honestly Nigerians don't miss this chance of electing Peter Obi as the next president...in all my childhood listening to Nigerian politicians I have never seen this kind boldness in zero tolerance for corruption in Man..Vote Peter Obi for oneness,equity and justices."

