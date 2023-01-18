The former governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose, was nowhere to be found at the presidential rally of Atiku Abubakar

Fayose was absent alongside other key chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party including Lanre Omolase and Bisi Kolawole

Atiku while speaking at the rally said his administration will do all it takes to ensure the construction of roads leading to Ekiti State starting from the Ado-Akure Road

Key members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday, January 17, shunned the presidential campaign rally of the party flag bearer, Atiku Abubakar.

The Punch reports that members of the party including a former governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose, a former governorship candidate, Bisi Kolawole and an acting PDP State Chairman, Lanre Omolase were absent during the PDP's presidential campaign rally.

Fayose and other key members of the PDP were absent during the party's presidential rally in Ekiti state.

Source: Twitter

Also, absent during the rally were seven of the nine PDP National Assembly candidates and 20 out of 26 House of Assembly candidates.

Atiku Abubakar speaks at the rally

While addressing the teeming crowd of party supporters, Atiku Abubakar said that his administration, should he be elected as president, will attract socio-economic development to the country.

He also assured that he would be committed to the construction of roads leading to Ekiti State beginning with the Ado-Akure Road.

He added:

“Ekiti is a state of intellectual prowess and we will tap into this in our government to develop and transform the nation."

