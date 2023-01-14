In Nigeria's Presidential Elections, candidates are usually expected to gain overwhelming support from their respective states and geopolitical zones.

However, there are some outliers who choose to back candidates from other states or zones based on several factors.

Law undergraduate, Mariam, aka Duchess of Bourdillon said Peter Obi can't measure up to Tinubu in terms of track records. Photo credits: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Mr. Peter Obi

Mariam, popularly known on Twitter as "Duchess of Bourdillon" is one of them.

The Law undergraduate at the University of Lagos is from the southeast but she's not backing Peter Obi, the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate who is from the Igbo-dominated region.

Why I'm not backing Peter Obi, Mariam reveals

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Mariam who resides in Lagos questioned the popular sentiment that Obi is the preferred candidate of young Nigerians.

"I’ve always been of the opinion that a lot of people live in a bubble. People who have not been opportune to leave their comfort zone form the bulk of people that tell you that Peter Obi is gaining traction in places they’ve never been to.

"It’s quite sad, not for me though, but for those who believe that Peter Obi is somewhat close to the Presidency.

"February is here, we will burst their bubble," Mariam who is backing the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, said with a tone of confidence.

The law student said Obi (former Anambra governor), just like Tinubu (former Lagos governor), has held public office before but can't measure up to the APC flagbearer.

Her words:

"My major reason for supporting an Asiwaju over Peter Obi or any of the other major candidates in this election is out of a need for a candidate with capacity and track record. The major contenders have all held public office before. None of them comes close to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu."

APC has done well enough, says Mariam

The APC came into power in 2015 with President Muhammadu Buhari's defeat of the then-president, Goodluck Jonathan.

Almost eight years after, the economy has not been in a good shape, inflation has continued to rise, unemployment statistics stand at 33% and over 100 million people have slid into poverty. Many Nigerians rate the ruling party low.

However, Mariam said the ruling party has done well.

Asked if she believed the APC has done well enough to retain the presidency, the Law undergraduate said:

"Yes. I am of the opinion that they have especially considering the times that we’re in and the resources at our disposal. I also believe that there’s room for improvement and a need for continuity which is why I would love for APC to continue at the center."

How Tinubu will win the 2023 presidency

Meanwhile, Mariam also disagreed with permutations that Peter Obi will jeopardize Tinubu's chances in the southwest.

"I’ve not seen any indications that suggest that Peter Obi is going to affect the chances of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the southwest. I’m projecting an 85% win for Asiwaju in the southwest," she said.

The APC supporter is also confident of Tinubu's victory in the northern region, the stronghold of the presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP), Atiku Abubakar and Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Her words:

"The Tinubu-Shettima ticket is going to defeat whoever from the north based on the giant strides of the Buhari-led administration, especially in the following areas, Agriculture, infrastructure, and a conducive business environment for Foreign Direct investments. The APC is going to leverage the positives."

2023 presidential election: Southeast youths issue strong warning to governors

In another report, Igbo youths under the aegis of Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL), have asked the acting President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide, Kingsley Dozie, as well as Southeast governors to see the February 25, 2023, presidential election as a very serious business for the Igbo nation.

In a statement signed by its president general, Goodluck Ibem, and made available to Legit.ng, the group insisted that the southeast cannot afford to lose the presidential position to another zone this time around.

Ibem asked Kingsley Dozie and the leadership of Ohaneze, southeast governors and political stakeholders to step up to defend the collective interest of the entire Igbo race, as the February 25 presidential and national assembly elections draw near.

Source: Legit.ng