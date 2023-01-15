Atiku Abubakar, the PDP's presidential candidate for the February 25 election, goofed in Kgi on Saturday, January 14

During his presidential campaign rally in the northern state, Atiku called on the crowd to vote for the APC

However, the former vice president quickly corrected himself and asked the people to support the PDP

Reacting to the development, the APC in a tweet said this is not the first time Atiku will make this kind of mistake during a campaign rally

Kogi - During his presidential campaign rally in Kogi, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) mistakenly asked the crowd to vote for the All Progressives Congress.

However, Atiku realised his mistake and quickly corrected himself by asking residents to back the PDP with their votes during the general elections.

Atiku corrected himself quickly after goofing in Kogi rally (Photo: @atiku)

Reacting to this, the spokesman of the APC's presidential campaign council, Festus Keyamo (SAN) said if this were Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the news would have flooded the media.

Keyamo in his tweet on Saturday, January 14, added that this is not the first time Atiku is making the same mistake during a presidential campaign rally.

His words:

"Atiku Abubakar just said in Kogi State Nigerians should vote for APC, then quickly corrected himself.

"Now, if this is ⁦@officialABAT⁩ the entire media would be screaming ‘gaffe’. Take note: this is NOT the first time Atiku is making the exact mistake on their campaign trail."

Speaking on his campaign n the state, Atiku via Twitter, said:

"Today, Kogi gave a good account of its legacy as a Confluence State with a large crowd of people that converged on the Confluence Stadium venue of our rally. It was an excellent opportunity to tell the Kogi people of the state's potential.

"I said to them that part of the Recover Nigeria plan of the @OfficialPDPNig includes the development of the Kogi dry port, which is of immense benefit to other states in the Northern part of our country, as well as putting a stop to the ugly episodes of salary arrears to civil servants in the state."

Source: Legit.ng