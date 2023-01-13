Nigerians have been urged to ensure they vote for a president that has a good understanding of the nation's economy

The call was made to Nigerians by a former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, on Thursday, January 12

Obasanjo said whoever will succeed President Muhammadu Buhari must move Nigeria beyond think-tank to do-tank

A former president of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo, on Thursday, January 12, outlined some of the key issues that must be addressed by the next president of the country.

The Nation reports that Obasanjo while speaking at a virtual meeting organised by the Africa Leadership Group key challenges facing the country must be tackled once the next president is sworn in on May 29.

Olusegun Obasanjo has called for a president with an understanding of Nigeria's economy.

He added that challenges like terrorism, banditry, and kidnapping across states of the nation must be brought to an end by the next president.

Taking Nigeria above think-tank nations

Obasanjo noted that Nigeria as a country must strive to move beyond think-tank to do-tank in order to achieve this.

His words:

“I hope the man who will be the next president, will be the type of leader, who will understand the economy, and that’s very important.

“If he understands the economy, there are many he must do including; doing something on fuel subsidy. Also, the country’s debt is not too good, something has to be done.

“The amount of petroleum products being stolen in the country is mind-boggling. The level of corruption in other areas too is mind-boggling. Also, banditry, kidnapping has become order of the day."

