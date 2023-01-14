Hon. Barr. Aida Nath Ogwuche has approached the Supreme Court to appeal against a judgment stopping her candidacy

Ogwuche wants the apex court to declare her as the authentic PDP candidate for Ado/Ogbadibo/Okpokwu Federal Constituency in Benue

She also filed a motion seeking a stay of execution of the said judgment stopping her candidacy in the forthcoming election

Makurdi - Few weeks to the 2023 general elections, Hon. Barr. Aida Nath Ogwuche has approached the Supreme Court to appeal against a judgment stopping her candidacy.

A statement sent to Legit.ng by her media office noted that Ogwuche filed a notice of appeal on Friday, January 13.

Ogwuche (right), a popular party member in Benue state, has asked the Supreme Court to declare her the authentic candidate of the PDP in the elections. Photo credit: Benue PDP

Ogwuche wants the apex court to declare her as the authentic candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the Ado/Ogbadibo/Okpokwu Federal Constituency of Benue state.

Accompanying the notice of appeal was a motion seeking a stay of execution of the said judgment stopping her candidacy in the forthcoming election, pending the hearing and determination of the appeal at the Supreme court.

In the said motion, there were reliefs restraining the PDP and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from honouring the judgment in favour of Mr. Francis Ottah, since an appeal had been successfully filed.

As it is the practice with legal procedure, both the Notice of Appeal and motion for Stay of Execution will be communicated by lawyers to INEC and PDP by lawyers to the appellant so as to suspend any intended enforcement of the judgement of the court of appeal.

Also, the process of transmission of the records of appeal to the Supreme Court and the eventual entry of the appeal were almost completed.

Once done, the Supreme Court will assume full jurisdiction and parties in the appeal will have to maintain status quo, pending the outcome of the appeal.

It is, however, not clear yet if Aida Nath Ogwuche will go into the election as candidate of the PDP.

However, if INEC still goes ahead to put Francis Ottah on the ballot, legal experts are of the view that the law is settled that such an action will amount to a nullity, as parties are expected to maintain the status quo, pending the determination of the substantive appeal.

