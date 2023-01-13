The move by the PDP to disqualify Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima has again hit a brick wall

Ahead of next month's presidential election, the suit filed by the PDP seeking the disqualification of the APC flagbearer has been thrown out by the court in Abuja

Justice Inyang Ekwo in a ruling on Friday, January 13th, held that the case lacked substantial merit and an abuse of the court process

On Friday, January 13th, a Federal High Court, Abuja, dismissed a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’ suit seeking the disqualification of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), and his running mate, Kassim Shettima, for the 2023 general elections.

Delivering judgment, Justice Inyang Ekwo, dismissed the suit on the ground that the PDP lacked locus standi to institute the suit.

The court in Abuja on Friday, dismissed the suit by the PDP, seeking the disqualification of Tinubu and Shettima.

The court's final verdict

Justice Ekwo, who held that the case was caught by the principle of issue estoppel, described the suit as an abuse of court process, Vanguard reported.

Delivering the judgment, Justice Ekwo agreed with the defendants that the PDP had no locus standi to file the matter.

According to him, "where there is no locus, the court has no jurisdiction."

Ekwo held that that matter bordered on the internal affairs of the APC in which the PDP lacked locus to file the case.

Why the suit was dismissed

Justice Ekwo said that it had been established that the PDP was not an aspirant of the APC.

“Therefore, there is no iota of law which support this action. It is on this ground that I find that this case is an abuse of process and I so hold,” he noted.

Justice Ekwo, consequently, dismissed the suit for constituting an abuse of court process.

