The protracted tussle over the authentic APC governorship candidate in Abia state seems to be over

President Muhammadu Buhari have sent signals to party leaders in the state and beyond by endorsing Chief Ikechi Emenike

Photos from Aso Rock shows the president raising the hand of Emenike in an apparent endorsement of his governorship ambition

Aso Rock - The candidature of Chief Ikechi Emenike for the office of governor of Abia state under the All Progressives Congress (APC) received a huge boost on Thursday, January 13 following endorsement by President Muhammadu Buhari, as shown in photos taken in Aso Rock.

President Buhari met with the APC governorship flagbearer in the company of his wife who is Nigeria’s Ambassador to the US, Dr Mrs Uzoma Ikechi Emenike.

Dr Mrs Uzoma Emenike looks on as President Buhari endorses her husband. Photo credit: Aso Rock Villa

Source: Twitter

Besides holding talks with the Abia governorship hopeful, President Buhari held up Chief Emenike’s hands in apparent support of his candidature for the position of governor.

The president also received a souvenir from his guests and posed for a photograph with the governorship candidate and his wife.

Sources in the presidential villa told Legit.ng that the photos indicate the president’s support for the party’s candidates at the forthcoming elections at all levels.

This is despite the legal tussle surrounding the APC governorship ticket for Abia state.

The visit, however, indicates that Chief Emenike is making progress in his quest to occupy the coveted office of governor in the south-east state.

INEC finally releases list of 93.4 million registered voters

Meanwhile, ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) recently revealed there are 93.4 million registered voters in Nigeria.

Mahmood Yakubu, INEC chairman, announced this on Wednesday, January 11, at a meeting with political parties at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja.

At the meeting, Yakubu presented the voters’ register to the political parties in accordance with the electoral act.

INEC sends important message to Nigerian voters ahead of 2023 general elections

In a related development, Nigerians have been assured that the 2023 general election will be conducted as scheduled no matter the level of threat.

This was disclosed by the INEC commissioner and chairman Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye.

Okoye made this known as the electoral umpire continues to face attacks on its facilities in different locations across the country.

