Kano, Kano - Lailah Buhari, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Kano central senatorial candidate, has accused the national working committee (NWC) of the largest opposition party of fueling the internal crisis rocking the party in the state.

Buhari specifically accused the national chairman of the PDP, Iyorchia Ayu, of fanning the embers of discord among interest groups within the party while expressing worry that the development could affect the party's chances during the forthcoming election, Guardian reported.

The politician is the only female candidate seeking an elective position across all political parties in Kano as she disclosed to journalists of her determination to make history in the 2023 election.

Recently, the primary that produced Buhari was upheld by the court of appeal against the faction that produced former federal lawmaker, Nuru Danburam.

Buhari was elected at the PDP primary conducted under Shehu Sagagi's leadership, a factional chairman of the party while Danburam was nominated in another parallel faction led by Aminu Wali.

Danburam earlier secured a victory at a federal high court but the judgment was upturned by the appeal court that ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to recognise and publish Buhari's candidacy.

Danburam is currently at the supreme court to challenge the judgment of the appeal court but Buhari has expressed optimism about winning at the apex court as well as the February 25 election.

