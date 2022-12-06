President Muhammadu Buhari has urged the Nigerian Army to be civil and professional in their operations at the 2023 polls

He said for the Nigerian Army to win the people's hearts, they must uphold their human rights obligations

Like in Osun and Ekiti state gubernatorial polls, President Buhari said the Army must remain apolitical

FCT, Abuja - Ahead of the 2023 general elections, President Muhammadu Buhari has urged the Nigerian Army to remain apolitical and display the same form of professionalism it did in the Osun and Ekiti state gubernatorial polls.

As reported by TheCable, President Buhari made this known in a statement issued on Monday, December 5 by his spokesperson, Femi Adesina while declaring open the chief of army staff’s annual conference in Sokoto.

He urged the Nigerian Army to operate within the ambit of the constitution and ensure that the safety of civilians and their properties remains a top priority.

President Buhari said:

“The professionalism you exhibited in the successful conduct of the Anambra, Osun, and Ekiti states elections should also be reflected in the 2023 general elections.”

As contained in the statement, the President charged the Nigerian Army to uphold their human rights obligations while exhibiting their duties.

President Buhari said that is the only way they can gain the trust and love of the people.

Army will remain an agent of development - Buhari

The President said the Army would remain a key development agent through policies to foster modernisation.

He said:

“This administration has therefore maintained a robust policy towards modernisation of the Nigerian ArmyArmy and the armed forces in general.

“It is evident that the ongoing progressive modernisation of the Nigerian army under our administration has greatly improved the capabilities as well as combat efficiency of the service to discharge its roles.”

He, however, promised that his administration will continue to make provisions for the Army to help further and improve their duties in keeping the country’s peace, normalcy, law, and order.

