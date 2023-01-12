The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) continues to suffer major setbacks with less than seven weeks to the much-anticipated general elections

In Gombe state, the party lost one of its powerful chieftains to the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP)

Murtala Usman Dukku, who served as the party spokesperson in Gombe state joined the long list of party chieftains to join the NNPP

With less than 45 days to the 2023 general elections, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Gombe state chapter has been hit with a major setback following the resignation of its spokesperson, Murtala Usman Dukku.

As reported by the Nigerian Tribune, Dukku upon resignation from PDP, joined the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) camp on Wednesday, January 12.

However, prior to his registration, Legit.ng gathered Dukku had been issued a suspension by the PDP for allegedly working against the party.

In reaction to his suspension, Dukku immediately tendered his resignation via a letter revealing his interest to leave the party ahead of the 2023 general election.

Dukku became an official member of the NNPP on Wednesday, January joining the long list of defection that has hit the PDP and the APC in Gombe state over the past few weeks.

Musa Gwani Bimason, a powerful chieftain of the PDP who served as the zonal chairman of the party in Gombe as well as his deputy Yusuf Pindiga also decamped to the NNPP.

The likes of Hon. Rambi Ayala and Hon Hamza, members representing Billiri East and Funakaye South respectively have also defected from the party.

Similarly, PDP women leaders, Maryam Muhammad Audi and Asabe Saleh also joined the earlier list of party chieftains in Gombe that left the party for the NNPP ahead of the crucial 2023 general elections.

