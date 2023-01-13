INEC has agreed to extend the collection of PVCs across the country after several complaints from Nigerians

The extension will take about 7-8 days depending on the area of collection by potential voters nationwide

INEC also vowed to deal decisively with its officials accused of discriminatory distribution of the PVCs

FCT, Abuja - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has extended the deadline for the collection of Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) to Sunday, January 29.

The electoral body had earlier fixed Sunday, January 22 as the collection deadline for the PVCs.

The electoral body says it wants all eligible Nigerians to be given the opportunity to exercise their franchise. Photo credit: @inecnigeria

The decision to extend the deadline was, however, reached at a a meeting on Thursday, January 12 by senior officials of INEC.

INEC national commissioner, Festus Okoye said in a statement seen by Legit.ng:

“The commission is determined to ensure that registered voters have ample opportunity to collect their PVCs ahead of the forthcoming election. For this reason, the timeframe for the collection of PVCs is extended by eight days.

“Instead of ending on Sunday 22nd January 2023, the collection of PVCs will continue until Sunday 29th January 2023. At the moment, the period of collection is 9.00 am – 3.00 pm daily (including Saturdays and Sundays).”

The deadline adjustment of the collection by location is now as follows:

1. Collection at the Registration Area (Ward) level is extended by one a week from Monday 16th – Sunday 22nd January 2023.

2. Collection at the Local Government level will resume on Monday 23rd – Sunday 29th January 2023.

According to him, with reports of INEC officials extorting Nigerians at PVC collection centres, the commission is launching an investigation into the allegations.

He added:

“Those found culpable will face disciplinary action and/or prosecution.

“Similarly, the commission is disturbed by allegations of discriminatory issuance of PVCs in some locations. This is against the law. All bonafide registrants are entitled to their PVCs and to use them to vote on election day in any part of the country where they are registered.

“Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) have been directed to ensure that no such practices occur nationwide and take immediate disciplinary action against violators.”

Frequently Asked Questions about PVC, 2023 election

Legit.ng provides answers to some frequently asked questions on the elections as revealed by INEC on its website.

What do I need to have to collect my PVC?

You need to present your temporary voter’s card to INEC officials in order to collect your PVC.

What if I cannot find my temporary voter’s card?

Verify your name on the distribution list during the distribution of PVC or at your INEC local government area office afterwards. If your name is on the register, you will be required to fill an attestation form to enable you collect your PVC.

Why can’t registration of voters’ exercise continue till a week before election?

According to law, registration of voters and the update or review of the voters’ lists must stop at least thirty (30) days before any election and the register to be used for the election must be certified.

