The build-up to the 2023 polls has reached rock bottom as controversies continue to emerge

Most recently, the INEC chairman, Mahmood Yakubu threatened that next month's presidential poll is at risk of being postponed

However, his statement has been critiqued by electoral stakeholders with many saying it will not be accepted

FCT, Abuja - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been warned by the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), and Transparency International (TI) not to postpone next month's presidential polls.

In a statement made available to Legit.ng on Thursday, January 12, the electoral body was warned that an attempt to postpone the election puts the credibility of the election and the commission at risk.

INEC chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu has threatened that next month's election might be postponed if the security situation does not improve in the country. Photo: Sodiq Adelakun

Comrade Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, the executive director of CISLAC and head of Transparency International in reaction to this development said the postponement of the election will also result in the wastage of public funds and tax payer's money.

Rafsanjani said:

“We would like to stress that different plans have been made by state and other non-state actors in line with the calendar released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and moving the date will have financial implications.”

2023: Rafsanjani speaks on insecurity challenge ahead of polls

On the state of insecurity in the state, Rafsanjani maintained that security is not an issue in the build-up to the election while noting that INEC had enough time to prepare with security agencies ahead of the elections.

He revealed that a U-turn by the electoral body will only portray how weak and incompetent they are in synergising with security agencies to ensure a free and fair election.

Rafsanjani said:

“We hereby state that this should not be allowed to happen. Security personnel and electoral officials need to be fully equipped to always deal with challenges.

"This should be part of the function of the National Centre for the Coordination of Early Warning and Response Mechanism, which was signed on 10th June 2022 by the President, to address issues related to threats to human security."

