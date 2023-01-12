Controversies have begun to emerge in the collection of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) at various centres

The Labour Party recently accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of being complacent

The Labour Party says it has received a series of complaints from PVC collection centres over slow distribution

With less than eight weeks to the much-anticipated general elections in February, the Labour Party has blamed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for slowing down the pace of the distribution of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

Labour Party presidential campaign spokesperson, Yunusa Tanko made this allegation on Wednesday, January 11 at a press conference in Enugu.

Labour Party says it has received several reports from PVC collection centres and the results have been the same with electorates complaining about the slow process. Photo: Peter Obi

Source: Twitter

Tanko said:

“INEC deliberately designed weak operations“ so as not to create the impression that it has a “hidden script unknown to the public.”

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He urged INEC to act with immediacy and ensure electorates get their PVCs before the deadline day.

Tanko who is concerned with the turn of event accused INEC on complacency and not showing signs of rolling out the PVCs out on time before the deadline day elapses.

As reported by PM News, Tanko was quoted saying:

“INEC has less than two weeks to deliver PVCs to Nigerians and the reports we are receiving nationwide about the ineptitude of its staff are disheartening and frustrating most PVC collectors.

“We have received reports from all the geopolitical zones in Nigeria and the messages are all the same, people complaining of the snail pace at which the PVCs are being distributed.“

The collection of PVCs began on Monday, December 12, 2022, and collection is expected to close on Sunday, January 22.

The Labour Party will be heading into the 2023 presidential elections as one of the firm favourite to win the elections.

Many political pundits and enthusiasts have likened the Labour Party to the underdog that can cause an upset to displace the incumbent party at the presidential polls next month.

Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi during his campaign has been able to win the Nigerian youths as he will be counting on them to help him make history and unseat the incumbent party and also become the first president from the southeastern region of Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng