The Labour Party has described the arrest of its former Director General, Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council, Dr Doyin Okupe by the Department of State Services (DSS) as embarrassing wrongdoing.

The party, in an interview, said the arrest was unwarranted given the fact that it is public knowledge that DR. Doyin Okupe met with the conditions of his release after his conviction over money laundering.

Labour Party faults DSS over Doyin Okupe’s arrest Photo credit: Dr Doyin Okupe

Source: Facebook

Labour Party reacts to Okupe's arrest

Chief spokesman of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council (LPPCC), Yunusa Tanko stated this in a phone interview, with The Nigerian Tribune.

According to Tanko,

“I can confirm to you that Dr Doyin is fine, he left Awolowo way the DSS facility moments ago and the DSS have apologized to him for the error they have done in re-arresting him.

“For us, we felt this is an embarrassment for somebody who has already paid for the accusation which was levelled against him at the federal high court because if he had something left, he would not have left the premises of the court as a free man.

“This was orchestrated to embarrass him, the DSS has apologies to him, which I can confirm to you directly, that he is freed and he is proceeding on his Journey.”

Dr Doyin Okupe was convicted of money laundering which led to his resignation as the Director General of the Labour Party campaign council.

Source: Legit.ng