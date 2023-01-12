Doyin Okupe, the former director general of Peter Obi's presidential campaign council, has landed in the custody of the EFCC

This is coming just one month after he was convicted for money laundering by Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu of a federal high court in Abuja

Okupe was arrested on Thursday by the DSS at terminal 1 of the Murtala International Airport and handed over to the anti-graft agency

Ikeja, Lagos - Just after a month that he was convicted by a federal high court in Abuja for money laundering, Doyin Okupe, a strong ally of Peter Obi, the Labour Party's presidential candidate, has again landed in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Okupe was arrested by the Department of State Service (DSS) on Thursday, January 12, at the request of the EFCC, The Nation reported.

Why the EFCC rearrest Doyin

According to the spokesperson of the DSS, Peter Afunanya, Okupe was arrested at terminal 1 of the Murtala International Airport in Lagos.

Afunanya in a statement disclosed that the Labour Party chieftain has been handed over to the EFCC.

The terse statement reads:

“Doyin Okupe was intercepted by the DSS at Terminal 1 of Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos this morning at the instance of the EFCC.

“He has long been handed over to the Commisson which requested for the action."

Recall that the Labour Party chieftain was the director general of Peter Obi's presidential campaign council.

In December, Okupe resigned as the campaign DG of the party after Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu of an Abuja federal high court found him guilty of receiving cash of N200 million from the ex-national security adviser, Sambo Dasuki.

Court on December 9, 2022, ruled that the action violated the money laundering act.

Okupe was found guilty of counts 34, 35, 36 and 59 and was subsequently sentenced to 2 years of imprisonment with a fine option.

