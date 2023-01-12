The former campaign DG of the Labour Party, Doyin Okupe, has been arrested by the DSS at the Murtala International Airport

Okupe's arrest was confirmed by the spokesperson of the DSS, Peter Afunanya, who said the politician was arrested at the request of the EFCC

The Labour Party chieftain was earlier convicted by a federal high court in Abuja in December for receiving N200m cash from former security adviser, Sambo Dasuki

Ikeja, Lagos Doyin Okupe, an ally of Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), has been arrested by the Department of State Services (DSS).

The Labour Party chieftain was arrested at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos on Thursday, January 12, The Cable reported.

DSS arrests Okupe, hands him over to EFCC

Why did DSS arrest Okupe?

According to the DSS spokesperson, Peter Afunanya, Okupe was arrested at the request of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) at Terminal 1 of the airport.

He has been reportedly handed over to the anti-graft agency soon after the secret police arrested him.

Okupe was on his way to take a flight to London via The Atlantic before he was stopped and arrested by the DSS.

Recall that the Labour Party chieftain was the director general of Peter Obi's presidential campaign council.

In December, Okupe resigned as the campaign DG of the party after Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu of an Abuja federal high court found him guilty of receiving cash of N200 million from the ex-national security adviser, Sambo Dasuki.

Court on December 9, 2022, ruled that the action violated the money laundering act.

Okupe was found guilty of counts 34, 35, 36 and 59 and was subsequently sentenced to 2 years of imprisonment with a fine option.

