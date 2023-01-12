More revelations have begun to emerge from the camp of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the Lagos state gubernatorial candidate

The gubernatorial candidate of the PDP, Abdul-Azeez Adediran (Jandor) revealed that the selection of his running mate (Funke Akindele) was on merit

He revealed that the Nollywood thespian had all the traits that qualifies her to become governor of the state

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

Abdul-Azeez Adediran (Jandor), the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos state has explained why he chose Funke Akindele as his running mate.

Speaking on the Channels TV breakfast show Sunrise Daily on Thursday, January 12, Jandor revealed that Akindele's selection was based on merit and qualification.

The PDP guber candidate, Jandor during the interview on national TV revealed that Gov. Sanwo-Olu had never employed anyone prior to his emergence into office. Photo: @officialjandor

Source: UGC

He debunked the notion that he chose Akindele based on her popularity as a Nollywood star and an A-list celebrity.

Jandor said:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"I didn't choose Funke (Akindele) because she's a popular face. I chose her because she's qualified, even if she wants to be governor of this state.

"What is wrong with her? This is somebody that has invested so much in this economy, somebody who has been an employer of labour in this economy."

The PDP gubernatorial candidate further aimed a dig at the incumbent governor and his deputy stating that both of them have not had the cause to employ anybody in their lives prior to their emergence as the administrators of the state.

"The two (Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Kadri Obafemi Hamzat) that are occupying this office as we speak never had cause to employ two people in their lives before somebody gave them that office.

"This is us that in our little age, we've been part of this economy. Our success story here is out there."

Jandor will be going head-to-head with the strong force of the APC in a bid to create an upset to unseat the incumbent for the first time ever in the history of Lagos state since the beginning of democracy in 1999.

Source: Legit.ng