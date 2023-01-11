PDP governorship candidate in Lagos, Abdul-Azeez Adediran, a.k.a Jandor says he is optimistic of emerging the next governor in the state

Jandor, however, urged residents in the state to vote for Atiku Abubakar in the forthcoming 2023 presidential elections

According to him, with Atiku emerging as president-elect, it will be easier for him to defeat Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Ikorodu - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Lagos, Abdul-Azeez Adediran, a.k.a Jandor on Tuesday, January 10 said the victory of the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar in the February 25 presidential election would make his victory easier.

He spoke in Ikorodu in continuation of his campaign tour of the state ahead of the governorship election, saying the PDP presidential candidate represents merit.

Jandor says defeating Governor Sanwo-Olu will be easier if Atiku emerges president-elect. Photo credit: Lagos PDP

Daily Trust newspaper reports that Jandor assured residents of Lagos that if elected as next governor of the state in the March election, he would run an all-inclusive government that will take interest of the masses as a priority.

2023: I'll run an inclusive government if elected - Jandor

Meanwhile, Nigerian Tribune newspaper reports that Jandor promised Ikorodu residents that he will run an inclusive government in Lagos if he is elected.

His words:

“We would run an all inclusive government and ensure that all the challenges noted during our practical visitation tour will be resolved.

“I urge you all to get your PVCs as that is the weapon to decide the candidate you want to vote for at the poll in the next general elections.

“Let the opposition party do anything they like, even let them go and borrow money to run election, they will not win. We will run masses- oriented government, I chose to go round the state, to see those we want to rule over.

“We take note of challenges facing each community we visited, I shall return to those communities to do the necessary corrections. We will tour all the 19 wards in Ikorodu local government.”

Speaking on why he chose his running mate, Funke Akindele, who is an Ikorodu indigene, Jandor said it was a promise he made to his mentor, late Princess Adenrele Adeniran- Ogunsanya, that if he succeeded in getting a ticket, his running mate would be from Ikorodu, and must be a female.

Jandor, therefore, urged his audience to ensure they voted for the PDP candidates in all the elections.

