Dele Momodu, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s presidential campaign council, has released an audio in which Prince Uche Secondus revealed how Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers rose to power.

In the leaked audio, Secondus, the PDP's former national chairman, said he was instrumental in making Wike a minister and governor.

Secondus added that he has never offended Wike in any way and cannot stoop low to join issues with the governor because that will make persons who look up to him lose trust in him.

The former PDP boss in the audio added that Wike has the right to campaign for anyone ahead of the coming election but added that he cannot impose his choice of presidential candidate on anyone, especially those in his state, Rivers.

He made it clear that he is campaigning for Atiku and his running mate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state.

