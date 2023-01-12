Governor Ademola Adeleke has revealed the fate of Osun state if Atiku Abubakar emerges as Nigeria's next president

Adeleke revealed the PDP flagbearer Atiku will offset all the debt of the state if elected President of Nigeria come February

Meanwhile, Adeleke earlier revealed his predecessor Gboyega Oyetola is owing N407.32 billion debt and must explain why the state is owing salaries and pensions to the of tune N76 billion having gotten N50 billion as a bailout for salary

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State, on Wednesday, January 11, charged residents of the state to vote for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, candidates in the general election, saying an Atiku Abubakar presidency will help offset Osun’s N402 billion debt.

Speaking at a rally at Okesa, Ilesa, Governor Adeleke urged residents of the state to vote for the presidential candidate of the party, as well as its national and state Assembly candidates in a bid to deliver good governance in the state.

Adeleke revealed how Atiku's victory in next month's poll will help relieve Osun's state of its N402bn debt. Photo credit: Osun State Government, Atiku Abubakar

What Osun state stands to gain if Atiku wins, Adeleke reveals

According to Vanguard newspaper, the governor, who addressed the rally in Yoruba, said:

“I commend you for standing with me without fear during the governorship election, I want to assure you that our 100 days agenda has commenced, we will give the state facelift across the zones.

He said:

“You need to vote en masse for PDP candidates because they are the people that will work with me to deliver good governance. Atiku has whispered in my ears that he will help us to ease off the N402 billion debts that the APC administration borrowed in the state.”

