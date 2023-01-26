Mixed reactions have continued to trail the deadline for the use of the old naira notes in the country

In fact, the Nigerian Senate noted that there will be chaos if the Central Bank of Nigeria insists on the January 31st deadline

Interestingly, a Civil Society Organisation has urged the CBN to stand firm on its decision and not yield to pressure noting the CBN is on the right path to revive the nation's grappling economy

On Wednesday, January 25th, a Civil Society Organisation, CSO, Concerned Nigerians, CN, threw weight behind the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, and the stoppage of the old naira notes.

Vanguard reported that the group urged the CBN's governor not to yield to pressure from the National Assembly, (NASS), over the extension of the January 31st deadline on stoppage of circulation and use of the old Naira notes.

Emefiele gets backing over the January 31st deadline of old naira notes.



CBN governor gets backing over stoppage of old naira notes

The Convener, CN, Comrade Deji Adeyanju, who condemned the directive by National Assembly, said the CBN remains legally an independent agency of government that cannot be cowed to do the bidding of NASS based on the Act establishing the CBN.

Adeyanju also said the directive by NASS to CBN does not hold water in any way, because the CBN is on the right path to rescue the economy and stop vote buying ahead of the 2023 general elections.

He however declared that stands with the Apex bank’s Governor, Emefiele.

He said:

“The reason why I stand with Emefiele on this on the deadline of 31 January is that when January 31 comes and when it begins to pump the new Naira notes into the economy there will not be enough money for politicians to gather enough money to buy votes.

“The whole idea is to prevent vote buying and I see the wisdom in it.”

On his counsel to the CBN Governor, Adeyanju said,

“My message to Emefiele is he should stand firm on this issue and deadline. He should stand firm and strong on this issue, na one time person dey die.”

