Fresh appointment and redeployment in the Nigeria Airforce had been approved by Chief, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao

This was made known in a statement issued on Wednesday, January by Joel Abioye, the director of public relations and information

While congratulating new appointees, the Airforce Chief urged them to be steadfast in the discharge of their duties

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian Airforce has announced some major appointments to foster effective operations within its ranks in the new year.

According to a statement by Joel Abioye, the director of public relations and information, the new appointment was aimed at ensuring operational efficiency and effective service delivery.

All appointment and redeployment were approved by the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Oladayo Amao. Photo: NAF

Source: UGC

The statement was made available to Legit.ng on Wednesday, January 4 and confirmed that the appointment was approved by the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Oladayo Amao.

The statement reads:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Oladayo Amao has approved the appointment and redeployment of new Branch Chiefs, Air Officers Commanding (AOCs), Commandants of Tri-Service and Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Institutions including a new Spokesperson and other senior officers."

As contained in the statement, the newly appointed Branch Chiefs are Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Jackson Yusuf, formerly, Chief of Policy and Plans (COPP), Headquarters NAF (HQ NAF) who is now the Chief of Defence Policy and Plans (CDPP), Defence Headquarters (DHQ), Abuja, AVM Idi Lubo erstwhile Commandant Armed Forces Resettlement Centre is now Chief of Policy and Plans (COPP) HQ NAF.

Meanwhile, AVM Mohammed Yakubu, immediate past Commandant Air Force Institute of Technology (AFIT) is now appointed Chief of Aircraft Engineering, HQ NAF, AVM Ayoola Jolasinmi, former CDPP, DHQ is now the Chief of Defence Space Administration while the erstwhile Commandant Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji, AVM Anthony Tuwase are now the Chief of Defence Transformation and Innovation (CDTI), DHQ.

Other appointees like AVM Paul Masiyer is now the Chief of Logistics, HQ NAF, AVM Ibikunle Daramola, the erstwhile Air Officer Commanding (AOC), Ground Training Command (GTC) is appointed the Chief of Communications Information Systems (CCIS), HQ NAF, AVM Samuel Chinda now takes over as Chief of Air Intelligence, HQ NAF while AVM Anthony Ndace is now the Air Secretary, HQ NAF.

Other appointments were also recorded in the statement but were majorly at the divisional level in various states of the federation.

Meanwhile, Air Marshal Amao congratulated the new appointees urging them to exhibit every ounce of professionalism while discharging their duties.

He also urged them to be flexible and innovative in exploring other veritable options and approaches that will aid effective operations across all levels of the Nigerian Airforce.

Similarly, he said these innovations should be induced into combatting insecurity and restoring peace and stability in Nigeria.

As contained in the statement, all appointed and redeployed officers were ordered to report to duty on or before Friday, January 6.

Source: Legit.ng