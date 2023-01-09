The reason why some strong party chieftains under the APC and the PDP are supporting Peter Obi but have not made it public has been revealed

Foremost aircraft engineer and former spokesman of the Trade Union Congress, Comrade Isaac Balami, noted that most of the party chieftains are afraid to declare publicly for Obi and others want to make more money from politicians

Meanwhile, the recent endorsement of Peter Obi by former President Olusegun Obasanjo has sparked reactions in the polity, especially from the opposition parties

Foremost aircraft engineer and former spokesman of the Trade Union Congress, Comrade Isaac Balami has explained why most chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), have not moved to the Labour Party, LP, despite their support for the party’s presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi.

Balami, a former president of the National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers and Deputy Campaign Manager 1 of the Obi-Datti Campaign Council, said most members of the PDP and APC who have consciences and are truthful to themselves about the events across the country have since joined the movement.

Obasanjo's recent endorsement of Peter Obi has generated mixed reactions in the polity.

Why APC, PDP members are supporting Peter Obi in the corner

He said the only reason some of them have not announced openly their support for the obedient movement yet is that they either want to make money from politicians in order to cope with the current realities, or they are simply afraid to do so due to their relationship with some top politicians.

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng on the resignation of some APC chieftains and others from the campaign council in recent times, Balami said:

“There are just minute of the fraction that are bold enough to resign. These are just a few who have no skeleton in their cupboard or at least, they are clean to an extent. No human being is clean, only God is perfect, but these are few bold and courageous Nigerians that can come out openly to say we are leaving.

“But I can assure you that majority in APC and PDP are not with them. Some of them feel ashamed, some are scared of leaving and some may lose their means of livelihood. This is why they are still hiding in the party. Some believe that if they leave Atiku or Tinubu today, their children will not go to school again. Some of them, their contract will be terminated.

“Some will be attacked. Some are simply scared. Some are introvert for Peter Obi. They will just remain in the APC or PDP, but they are for Peter Obi. It’s only a few that are coming to declare openly. This is because any well meaning Nigerian who is interested in the progress of this country knows what is right and will do that right thing for the betterment of the country. We understand with those who cannot come out openly. They should remain in their parties and work for us. I think we are okay with that. But we won’t say much until it’s done and dusted in some weeks from now.”

Obasanjo endorses Obi

Legit.ng recalls that only last week, a former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo endorsed the presidential candiate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi. Obasanjo said compared to the other candiates, Obi is far ahead of them.

Smilarly, elder statesman and leader of the Pan-Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, Chief Edwin Clark, has openly endorsed Obi’s candidature, disclosing that only him among the other candidates has what it takes to recover Nigeria from its current state.

Social and mainstream media have been dominated by the shocking decision of the two leaders.

Peter Obi reacts to Arthur Eze's remarks over his 'failed' 2023 presidential bid

Peter Obi earlier said that it is politicians like Arthur Eze that he wants to retire with his presidential bid in 2023.

Obi's reaction comes after Eze cautioned against his presidential ambition noting that he was never in support of the former governor's plan to contest in the 2023 election.

A spokesperson for Obi said Arthur Eze's comment over Obi's presidential bid only shows that the businessman is scared of losing his influence on the people.

Peter Obi sends strong warning to Nigerian leaders ahead of 2023 presidential election

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that Peter Obi urged Nigerians to remain hopeful for a better nation especially as Nigerians prepare to take back their nation, for good, come 2023.

It was reported that Obi while delivering his 2022 Christmas message to Nigerians explained that the celebration of Christmas birthed hope in the world while urging Nigerians to hold onto that firm hope for a better and more productive nation.

He restated that Christmas is a season of love and that the celebration of the birth of Christ should be a constant reminder of how God gave His only begotten son for the salvation of humanity.

