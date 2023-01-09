INEC has stated that it did not release a new list of presidential and NASS candidates ahead of the 2023 general elections

The commission made this known on Monday, January 9, in reaction to a publication that it released the full list of presidential and NASS candidates

Instead, the electoral agency made it clear that it published comprehensive lists back in September and October 2022

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has debunked claims that it released new lists of presidential and National Assembly candidates ahead of the coming elections.

Via Twitter on Monday, January 9, INEC stated clearly that the said lists were published at least 150 days before the forthcoming general elections in compliance with Section 32(1) of the Electoral Act 2022.

Setting the record straight, the commission said the presidential and NASS candidates' lists were released on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, while that of the governorship was published two weeks later on Tuesday, October 4.

It pointed out that with about 46 days to the polls, there can be no new list except for names published as substitutes to candidates in compliance with court orders.

Earlier, Punch reported that final lists of presidential and National Assembly candidates across political parties contesting the February 25 elections were released.

According to the newspaper, the list was published by INEC on Sunday, January 8.

The commission is now waiting for February 25 to conduct the presidential election

The media outfit said the release of the list was in accordance with section 32(1) of the Electoral Act 2022 and item 8 of the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the 2023 General Election.

It added that the list was released following the conclusion of primary elections for all offices by political parties.

Presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar; the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu; Labour Party, Peter Obi; and New Nigeria Peoples Party, Rabiu Kwankwaso, are said to be on the list.

Others are Daberechukwu Nwanyanwu, presidential candidate of Zenith Labour Party and the running mate, Ramalan Abubakar; Dumebi Kachikwu presidential candidate, African Democratic Congress and his running mate, Ahmed Mani.

Even more, the names of Senator Godswill Akpabio from Akwa Ibom state and Senator Peter Nwaobishi of Delta state as well as Bashir Machina, who replaced Senate President Ahmad Lawan, are on the list.

Why presidential candidates pay more attention to north than south during campaigns

The race for the 2023 election is some weeks away and presidential candidates were already paying attention to the largest voting bloc in Nigeria's political space.

The leading presidential candidates are Bola Tinubu of the APC, Atiku Abubakar of the PDP, Labour Party's Peter Obi and NNPP's Rabiu Kwankwaso.

This is due to the fact their footsoldiers have been ramping up the northern region as it leads in the number of Nigerian voters in the 2023 election.

According to statistics released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), out of the 93 million registered voters expected to vote in the 2023 election, 49 million of them are from the Arewa nation.

