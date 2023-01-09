The build-up to the 2023 general elections has been filled with a lot of controversies and intrigues

Most recently, a shocking scenario transpired in Abuja when ADC house of reps candidate Juliet Ikhayere caused a buzz on social media

Ikhayere used the picture of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi side by side with her picture in her campaign banner

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) house of representatives candidate for AMAC and Bwari Area Council, Juliet Ikhayere has caused a buzz on social media due to the appearance of her campaign banner.

According to the content of her campaign banner sighted by Legit.ng on Monday, January 9, Ikhayere under the umbrella of ADC was pictured side by side with the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi.

Ikhayere campaign poster on social media came with the caption:

“If God lays in your kind heart to mount billboards on my behalf in the AMAC and Bwari Area Council, please here are pictures.

As reported by TheCable, it was gathered that Ikhayere had previously declared her support for Peter Obi and in turn used that leverage to use his photos in her campaign banners to get people to vote for her during polls.

She, however, urged her supporters to troop out in their numbers to vote for her and also implore the use of referrals to help canvass vote for her legislative bid at the House of Representatives.

"No help is small. Tell 10 to tell 10 people to vote me. I simply need an average of 200 votes in 1500 polling units and I will win on a landslide.”

As the election draws nearer to its deadline day, INEC has maintained that the elections will hold as earlier scheduled.

INEC settled for February, 25 for the presidential and national assembly polls which are less than 8 weeks away, while, the governorship and state house of assembly polls will take place on March 11.

However, the 2023 election will be looking towards three major contenders who will battle in the race to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

Political pundits and enthusiasts have predicted the victory of Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the APC, while some think Atiku Abubakar of the PDP have a stronger edge over the former Lagos state governor.

Meanwhile, the candidacy of Peter Obi of the Labour Party has been a revelation and a turning point in the history of Nigeria's presidential polls.

Never before has Nigeria witnessed a third favourite for a presidential election with many political pundits predicting that Obi might cause an upset and claim victory like an underdog as he has often been portrayed in the media.

