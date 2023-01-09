A leading member of the Kwara state House of Assembly, Alhaji Abubakar Mogaji Olawoyin, has left this sorrowful world

Confirmations from the leadership of the state's legislature have it that Alhaji Mogaji died after a brief illness on Monday, January 9

The lawmaker who was famous and influential in his lifetime will be buried on Monday according to Islamic burial rites

Ilorin, Kwara - The leader of the Kwara House of Assembly, Alhaji Abubakar Mogaji Olawoyin, is dead.

Abdulquadr Yusuf, the chief press secretary to the speaker, confirmed the sad news on Monday, January 9, in Ilorin, the state capital, PM News reports.

Mogaji was said to have died in the early hours of Monday, January 9 (Photo: Kwara State House of Assembly)

The development was also confirmed by the chairman, House Committee on Information, Youth, Sports, and Tourism, Hon. Awolola Ayokunle.

Yusuf revealed that the lawmaker died in the early hours of Monday after a brief illness.

Islamic burial rites for the deceased will be held at 4 p.m. at Magajin Geri family house, Surulere, Ilorin.

In his lifetime, Mogaji Olawoyin was a loyal member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and represented Ilorin Central Constituency (Mogajin Geri).

The APC chieftain was a leading lawmaker in the 9th Kwara State House of Assembly when it comes to legislative mandates.

