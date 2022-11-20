The chances of Bola Tinubu in the forthcoming general elections are threatened by the defection of strong APC members in key states

Interestingly, some of the members are leaving based on personal interests that do not align with the party's leadership in recent times

Meanwhile, the Rivers state APC foundation is shaky following a series of defections rocking the party in recent days

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in ward 16, Obio/Akpor LGA of Rivers State, Achinike Owhomka, led other APC stalwarts to join the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

On Saturday, November 19, they declared for SDP at Freedom House, Senator Magnus Abe’s political office in GRA, Port Harcourt, and were received and capped by the gubernatorial candidate of the party, Senator Magnus Ngei Abe.

APC members dump ruling party, joins SDP in Rivers state. Photo credit: Rivers Mirror

Source: Facebook

The defectors give reason

They said having realized that Senator Magnus Abe is the best gubernatorial candidate in the race, it is only fair that all Rivers people should join hands with him to win the 2023 election in the state and offer good governance for the benefit of all, Rivers Mirror reported.

Senator Abe said they would be given equal opportunity in the party and be allowed to demonstrate their genius as SDP marches inexorably to the Brick House in 2023.

In the buildup of the polls, Senator Magnus Abe, a former chieftain of the ruling has announced All Progressives Congress (APC), and now a chieftain of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has received a new member into its fold.

Rivers APC crisis heightens as Senator Magnus Abe dumps party

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls that the crisis in the Rivers APC made Senator Magnus Abe dump the party.

The former lawmaker made his decision known on Wednesday, July 20, via a statement issued by his spokesperson, Parry Benson. Senator Abe, however, noted his undoubted loyalty to the party's presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, stating that he will remain loyal and supportive of his course to becoming the president of Nigeria in 2023.

Abe went on to pick the governorship ticket of the SDP in Rivers state.

Source: Legit.ng