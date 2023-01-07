The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been thrown into mourning as one of its candidates for the 2023 general election, Barrister Abba Bello Haliru, died

Barrister Haliru died in Abuja on Friday, January 6 after a brief illness, according to the PDP Governorship Campaign Council Director General, Alhaji Abubakar Shehu

The deceased, the PDP candidate for Birnin Kebbi/Kalgo/Bunza Federal Constituency of the House of Reps, was the first son of the party's former national chairman, Dr Bello Haliru

FCT, Abuja - Barrister Abba Bello Haliru, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Birnin Kebbi/Kalgo/Bunza Federal Constituency of the House of Representatives, is dead.

Haliru's death was confirmed by the PDP Governorship Campaign Council Director General, Alhaji Abubakar Shehu, Daily Trust reported.

Barrister Abba Bello Haliru, PDP's House of Reps candidate for Birnin Kebbi/Kalgo/Bunza Federal Constituency, died in Abuja after a brief illness. Photo credit: @AbbaBelloMohd

Source: Twitter

Shehu said Haliru died after a brief illness in Abuja on Friday, January 6.

It was gathered that the deceased was the first son of former PDP national chairman, Dr Bello Haliru.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He won the PDP ticket by defeating the incumbent House of Representatives member, Bello Relisco in the party’s primary in 2022.

A family source said he would be buried in Abuja, on Saturday, January 7.

Tears, mourning hits PDP as top 2023 election candidate dies

In a related development, the 2023 Plateau State House of Assembly candidate under the platform of the PDP, Mathew Akawu, is dead.

Akawu died in a hospital on the morning of Friday, January 6, after a brief illness. A member of his family who spoke on the unfortunate incident said that the former school principal died a few hours after returning from a traditional festival in his Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau state.

"It’s true that we lost the PDP candidate this Friday morning. He went for their traditional festival in Bassa and came back. But shortly afterwards, he fell sick and complained of chest pain," he said.

PDP chieftain in Oyo state Taofeek Olayiwola dies

Similarly, Taofeek Olayiwola, a former secretary of the PDP in Oyo state, is dead. He died on Wednesday morning, December 21, 2022, at the University College Hospital, Ibadan.

Olayiwola who died at age 62 was the state party secretary during the tenure of late former Governor Adebayo Alao-Akala.

Source: Legit.ng