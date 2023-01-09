Weeks before the February 25 presidential election, General Ibrahim Babangida (retd), a former Nigeria head of state, left the country

Sources close to the former military leader said he is off to Germany for his routine medical checkups

It was also gathered that IBB is trying to avoid being involved in any sort of drama and controversy that might emanate from the elections

A section of the polity believes that the absence of IBB and Atiku Abubakar in the country is so that they can both have a secret meeting abroad, but this is just a suspicion

One of Nigeria's former military heads of state, General Ibrahim Babangida, has travelled to Germany.

Leadership reports that Babangida was accompanied to Germany on Sunday, January 8, by his second son, Aminu, and a security aide and is expected to return after the general elections.

IBB will return to Nigeria after the general elections (Photo: Northern PDP Social Media)

It gathered that at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport in Abuja, IBB's other children bid him farewell.

Although Babangida's decision to leave Nigeria has triggered suspicions that he is planning to unite with Atiku Abubakar for a secret meeting, a close family source revealed that IBB is trying to evade any controversy ahead of the general elections.

The source also disclosed that the former leader is billed to undertake his usual medical checks.

Pleading anonymity, the source said:

“His Excellency is no doubt averse to being mentioned in and associated with any of the controversies the election may generate and decided to go away.

“Already, some of the presidential candidates have requested to visit him publicly but he refused and decided to go out of the country instead.”

It was learnt that IBB will be in Germany for three months and would return a few days to Ramadan.

