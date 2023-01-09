The ongoing fuel subsidy regime will be phased out, the 2023 presidential candidate for Labour Party, Peter Obi has assured Nigeria

Obi described the fuel subsidy as an organised crime which has eaten deep into Nigeria's economic system

The former governor said removal of the fuel subsidy is top on list of things to do as Nigeria's president in 2023

Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party has assured Nigerians that he will phase out the fuel subsidy regime once he becomes the nation's president after the forthcoming election.

Obi while speaking at the presidential town hall meeting organised by Channels Television on Sunday, January 8, said he is committed to the removal of fuel subsidy.

He noted that once he becomes president of Nigeria, the removal of fuel subsidy will be a priority of things to do on his list.

Describing the subsidy regime as an organised crime assured that he would cut off fuel subsidy beneficiaries and put to rest the issue permanently.

His words:

“I can assure you, it (subsidy) will go immediately. Subsidy, I’ve said it before, is an organised crime and I will not allow it to stay a day longer.

“What they’re telling you is not what it is. Half of what is being mentioned is not subsidy. First is that we consume the quantity that is not supposed to be consumed here. We are the same population with Pakistan. They consume below 50 per cent of what we consume.

“So, the first half, I will remove it and give those people who are drinking it water, because that’s what they’re supposed to drink, so we can save the money.”

