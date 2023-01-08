The presidential ambition of the NNPP candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso has gained received a major threat

In the buildup of the 2023 general elections, Kwankwaso's political ally has dumped him and rejoined the ruling APC in Kano state

This will not only affect the former governor, but the development will threaten his chances in the northern region ahead of next month's presidential election

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Yusuf Babangida, a lawmaker representing Gwale Local Government in the Kano State House of Assembly, has re-joined the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Babangida who previously belonged to the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP) was considered by Rabiu Kwankwaso, the NNPP’s presidential candidate, as one of his closest political allies, Channels TV reported.

Kwankwaso loses his top ally to APC in Kano. Photo credit: @KwankwasoRM

Source: Twitter

Kwankwaso's ally dumps him, joins APC, backs Tinubu

In a letter of resignation dated January 7th and addressed to the NNPP chairman in the Sani Mainagge ward of the Gwale Local Government Area, Babangida said his decision to leave the party was motivated by the NNPP’s flagrant contempt for internal democracy, The Punch report added.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“All democratic ideals upon which my political journey has been anchored.

“The supremacy of individual whims and belligerence over and above stakeholders consensus.

“An undue promotion of personal and familial relationship over and above value generation and inadequacy of political playing turf for upward progressive and many other reasons related to incoherence in pursuit of illogical aspiration,” the lawmaker explained.

The lawmaker gives reason for his recent move to APC

Speaking further, the lawmaker stressed that by allowing such injustice to prevail within the party, the NNPP offered him no choice but to abandon the party and pursue the continuation of his political journey elsewhere.

2023 elections: Kwankwaso gets surprising boost as PDP ex-chairmen, councillor dump party for NNPP

Legit.ng reported earlier that the New Nigeria Peoples Party seems to be depleting the camps of the All Progressives Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party, especially in the northern region.

Four former deputy chairmen from Billiri, Kwami, and Nafada local government areas and an ex-councilor have defected from the PDP to the NNPP.

It was gathered that the northern politicians who will work for Rabiu Kwankwaso's presidential bid joined the NNPP in Gombe after meeting the state party's governorship candidate on Saturday, January 7.

2023 elections: After OBJ, Clark's Obi endorsement, Kwankwaso speaks on defecting from NNPP, visits PDP Gov

Rabiu Kwankwaso, the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), has given his voice to insinuations that he will be defecting from the party.

Speaking in Benin City, Edo state capital on Wednesday, January 4, during his visit to Governor Godwin Obaseki, Kwankwaso noted that soon things will begin to unfold in Nigeria before the presidential election.

Kwankwaso said the talk that he plans to join another party is nonsense because it will never happen.

Source: Legit.ng