The presidential candidate of the NNPP, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has stated that a lot of things will change before the election

Kwankwaso on Wednesday, January 4, also denied rumours that he will defect from his party to another political platform

The former Kano state governor who described the talk as nonsense made it clear that it will never happen

Rabiu Kwankwaso, the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), has given his voice to insinuations that he will be defecting from the party.

Speaking in Benin City, Edo state capital on Wednesday, January 4, during his visit to Governor Godwin Obaseki, Kwankwaso noted that soon things will begin to unfold in Nigeria before the presidential election.

Kwankwaso has denied claims that he will defect from the NNPP soon (Photo: @KwankwasoRM)

Source: Twitter

Kwankwaso said the talk that he plans to join another party is nonsense because it will never happen, TheCable reports.

Speaking on the current economic hardship in the country, the former Kano governor slams some politicians and some of his colleagues who are promising to continue with the legacies of the Buhari-led government.

His words:

“It is absolute nonsense. It won’t happen.

“We believe in the NNPP; that in the next few weeks, many things will happen in this country.

“There are many people living in the air, they live there while we are here. They don’t know the level of poverty, anger in the country.

“Some of the candidates are even going around to say ‘we’ll continue the good work of this government’. Where is the good work?

“What Nigerians are saying is: who can save this country?”

