The former Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party in Oyo State, Taofeek Olayiwola, is dead, aged 62.

He died Wednesday morning at the University College Hospital, Ibadan, according to a report by The Punch.

Olayiwola was the state party secretary during the tenure of late former Governor Adebayo Alao-Akala.

Confirming his demise on phone, the PDP state Public Relations Officer, Akeem Olatunji, described him as an easygoing person and a great politician who believed in live and let’s live.

