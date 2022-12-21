BREAKING: Tears as Prominent PDP Chieftain Dies at UCH in Ibadan
The former Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party in Oyo State, Taofeek Olayiwola, is dead, aged 62.
He died Wednesday morning at the University College Hospital, Ibadan, according to a report by The Punch.
Olayiwola was the state party secretary during the tenure of late former Governor Adebayo Alao-Akala.
Confirming his demise on phone, the PDP state Public Relations Officer, Akeem Olatunji, described him as an easygoing person and a great politician who believed in live and let’s live.
