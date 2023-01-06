Oyo, Ibadan - The governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike has issued a stern to Senator Teslim Folarin, the governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Oyo state.

Governor Wike on Thursday, January 5 at the flag-off of Governor Seyi Makinde's campaign in Ibadan told Senator Folarin to step down his gubernatorial bid noting that the incumbent is unbeatable.

Governor Nyesom Wike during the Oyo rally stated that Governor Seyi Makinde remains the only marketable candidate in the state. Photo: Governor Nyesom Wike

He said:

“Let me use this opportunity and tell all of you (the electorates) if anybody is contesting (for the Oyo guber election) in other parties, today, 5th January 2023, please I’m giving you the final notice, withdraw now!"

The Rivers state governor who spearheads the G-5 governors said Governor Makinde remains the only marketable candidate amongst all the candidates across all political parties.

As reported by the Nigerian Tribune, Governor Wike argued that:

“I do not want to market a weak product. Do you want to market a weak product (referring to the crowd)? You already know Seyi Makinde has done well since you gave him the mandate in 2019. And therefore, the only way can benefit more is for you to allow him to continue the good works he has started."

“The people of Oyo have spoken that it is PDP. Vote for Seyi as governor, vote for House of Reps, vote for NAAS (National Assembly), The other one (president), Seyi will talk to you.”

