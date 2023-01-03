Governor Seyi Makinde did not attend Atiku Abubakar's press conference held in Oyo on Tuesday, January 3

The conference was billed to be held before the Atiku Freedom March slated for Wednesday, January 4

Also persons said to be loyal to the Oyo state governor were conspicuously absent at the press conference

Ibadan, Oyo - Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state was absent at the Freedom March press conference for the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, on Tuesday, January 3.

The conference was held at the state Secretariat of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Iyaganku, Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

Makinde's absence at the conference may be a clear message to Atiku (Photo: @atiku)

Source: Facebook

Moreover, loyalists of Makinde were said to be also absent at the conference, according to a report by Punch.

It was gathered that the press briefing was jointly addressed by former ministers of Federal Capital Territory (state), Jumoke Akinjide, Mines and Steel Development, Wole Oyelese and former deputy governor of the state, Hazeem Gbolarumi and another chieftain of the party, Femi Babalola.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The freedom march is billed for Thursday, January Ibadan, the state capital.

2023 presidency: Gov Makinde stunned as Oyo PDP declares for Atiku

The Oyo state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says they will support Atiku Abubakar, the party’s presidential candidate, as against Governor Seyi Makinde, a party member who is still yet to declare his support for the party’s flagbearer openly.

This latest development was made known on Monday, December 19, by the party’s state spokesperson, Akeem Olatunji.

Olatunji’s submissions now mean there is a serious disparity in candidate choice between the state chapter of the party and the number one citizen of the state, Governor Seyi Makinde.

Governor Makinde is a member of the self-styled G-5 governors or integrity governors led by Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state, with other members like Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia state, and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu state.

All five PDP governors had been at loggerheads with the party chieftains to execute the removal of the national party chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu.

Source: Legit.ng