There is a N77 trillion debt waiting for whoever will take over the federal government from President Muhammadu Buhari

This was revealed on Wednesday, January 4, by the director general of the Debt Management Office, Patience Oniha

Oniha's revelations is coinciding with the fact that Nigeria's debt profile is threatening the survival of the economy

Abuja - The Debt Management Office (DMO) has disclosed that the next administration will inherit not less than N77 trillion as debt President Muhammadu leaves office.

Patience Oniha, director general of DMO made this revelation when she responded to questions at the public presentation and breakdown of the highlights of the 2023 appropriation act in Abuja on Wednesday, January 4.

Buhari's successor will inherit a debt of N77trn (Photo: @Mbuhari)

Source: Twitter

Oniha explained that the move by the federal government to securitise the loans from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) will increase the debt to about N77 trillion.

Her words:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“There are a lot of discussions on the ways and means. In addition to the significant cost saving in loan service we would get by securitising it, there is an element of transparency in the sense that it is now reflected in the public debt stock."

“Once it is passed by the national assembly, it means we will be seeing that figure included in the public debt. You will see a significant increase in public debt to N77 trillion.

“The other area of the debt stock we are trying to highlight is to say the debt stock is also growing from the issuance of promissory notes, which are not true borrowing as such by the government.“

Ohia's explanation is coming amid the federal government's plans to borrow more to finance both the supplementary and 2023 budgets.

Source: Legit.ng