The PDP in Obingwa local government in Abia state has endorsed Atiku Abubakar, the party's presidential candidate in the 2023 election

Obingwa is the local government of Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, a member of the G5 governors who have been at loggerheads with Atiku

The G5 governors have vowed not to support Atiku's ambition until the national chairman of the PDP resigns to pave way for the southern bloc in the party's hierarchy for justice and equity

Obingwa, Abia - The people of Obingwa local governor area of Abia state, who are kinsmen to Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, have adopted and promise to deliver the community to Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Despite being at loggerheads with Atiku, the kinsmen of Ikpeazu, who is a member of the G5 governors defy all odds to support the PDP presidential candidate, Vanguard reported.

Kinsmen of Wike's ally declare support for Atiku

The G5 governors have distanced themselves from the campaign of Atiku Abubakar until Iyorchia Ayu, the national chairman of the PDP vacate his seat for equity and fairness in the party's hierarchy.

Despite the position of the governor, the PDP in his local government area, Obingwa, endorsed Atiku Abubakar, as their preferred presidential candidate in the 2023 election.

They vowed to ensure that all the polls in the local government are garnered for Atiku, adding that the party is supreme and their only choice is to support Atiku.

Seth Agomuo, the chairman of the PDP in Obingwa LGA, declared the party members' loyalty and unflinching support for Atiku while speaking with party faithful and stakeholders at Abala primary school on Wednesday, December 4.

He maintained that the PDP in the local government would not discriminate in voting for the party's candidates in different categories in the election.

