Some parts of southern Nigeria are fully devoted to supporting the presidential ambition of Atiku Abubakar

According to one of Atiku's media aides, Eta Uso, some APC leaders in Cross Rivers state are now endorsing the PDP's presidential candidate

Uso revealed on Wednesday, January 4, that some leaders of the APC were chanting "Atikulated" when they saw him recently

Cross Rivers state - One of Atiku Abubakar's media aides, Eta Uso, has narrated how leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in his state, Cross River, reacted when they saw him recently.

Uso, via his Twitter page, on Wednesday, January 4, disclosed that when leaders of the APC sighted him they started chanting "Atikulated!"

Uso is certain that Atiku is winning the presidential election (Photo: @royaltyuso, @atiku)

The media aide noted that since this is so, it invariably means the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s presidential candidate is coasting to victory in the coming election.

Uso added that he wondered for a while in himself if the party's leaders in his state forgot that they are members of the APC.

His words:

"Not APC leaders in my state boldly hailing me with chants of “Atikulated” at the airport. When it’s like this, it’s obvious Atiku is Coming.

"For a second, in my mind, I was like, “have they forgotten they are APC”. It's clear even our rivals are aligning, and this is a good thing."

2023 elections: Excitement in Calabar as Eta Uso drums up support for Atiku

The presidential ambition of Atiku Abubakar and Ifeanyi Okowa of the Peoples Democratic Party received a glowing endorsement from the people of Calabar.

This comes as a special assistant, digital media and operations, to the presidential candidate of the party, Eta Uso, engaged the people of Ishie Town Community on the need to back Atiku's ambition.

Uso, a UK trained advanced computing and internet systems expert, joined other people in the community to declare their support for the former vice president.

Atiku on his part also recognised the efforts of the people in advancing his candidacy.

In his reaction, he wrote:

"Campaign has taken a new dimension as ordinary folks like you are bringing the message closer to their constituencies. I’m excited about the Ishie Town Community engagements for our #RecoverCampaign in Calabar, Cross River state."

