The Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar has appreciated the people of Ishie Town Community in Calabar

According to the former vice president, it is good to know that ordinary folks are bringing the message to their constituencies

The Ishie Town Community engagements which was organised by Eta Uso saw many people endorsing the PDP candidate

The presidential ambition of Atiku Abubakar and Ifeanyi Okowa of the Peoples Democratic Party has received glowing endorsement by the people of Calabar.

This comes as special assistant, digital media, operations, to the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Eta Uso, engaged the people of Ishie Town Community on the need to back Atiku's ambition.

Eta Uso drums up support for Atiku. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar.

Uso, a U.K trained advanced computing and internet systems expert, join other people in the community to declare their support for the former vice president.

Atiku on his part also recognised efforts of the people in advancing his candidacy.

In his reaction, he wrote:

"Campaign has taken a new dimension as ordinary folks like you are bringing the message closer to their constituencies. I’m excited about the Ishie Town Community engagements for our #RecoverCampaign in Calabar, Cross River state."

