Mudashiru Obasa, the speaker of the Lagos state house of assembly, has met with the security and intelligence committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council (PCC).

In a statement by Obasa's spokesperson, Eromosele Ebhomele, on Wednesday, January 4, sent to Legit.ng, the team met with the speaker behind a closed door during their courtesy visit to the state house of assembly on Tuesday, January 3.

The meeting between the team and the speaker could be considered strategic as it came up a few weeks before the general election, where Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the APC and an important figure in Lagos police is one of the leader contestants.

the statement added that the team was led by the retired military chief, General Jubril Abdulmalik, and has top security experts including General Abayomi Olorunisakin, former Chief of Defence Staff and General Tukur Buratai, former Chief of Army Staff, immediately went into a closed-door meeting with the Speaker.

Others on the team include retired Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) Hakeem Odumosu and Dr. Abdurrazaq Balogun, a former lawmaker and Executive Secretary of the Lagos State Security Trust Fund.

Source: Legit.ng