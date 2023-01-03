Delta, Asaba - The quintet of Governor Nyesome Wike (Rivers), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia) and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu) may imminently face disciplinary consequences if they endorse another presidential candidate other than Atiku Abubakar.

This was disclosed on Monday, December 2 in Asaba by Olisa Ifeajika the media aide to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state and the vice-presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Governor Wike’s G-5 crew has maintained not to meddle in party activities until Sen Iyorchai Ayu resigns as the PDP national chairman. Photo: Governor Samuel Ortom

While also commenting on the rumours that his principal betrayed the southern chapter of the PDP, Ifeajike said Governor Okowa did not betray anybody at the primaries.

He said:

“For us in PDP, the party told the governors that it may not go with their position because we are in opposition, and in order to get it right, the party set up a committee headed by Benue Governor, Samuel Ortom, to advise it appropriately on the zoning of the ticket.”

He stated that Governor Ortom who is a member of the G-5 headed the zoning committee that resolved to displace the principle of zoning and allow all aspirants to contest at the presidential primary election of the party.

Ifeajike said the committee when on to present their report to the national executive committee (NEC) of the party that implemented the submissions of the Governor Ortom-led committee.

He said:

“As far as we are aware, no member, including the governors or group, protested the party’s decision. They all acquiesced and accepted the party’s decision on zoning.

“There was no treachery anywhere because no agreement was reached. The party’s position prevailed and delegates at the presidential primary voted as they wished.”

Okowa’s aide exposes Wike

Commenting on the agitation of Governor Wike and his G-5 cohort demanding the resignation of Senator Iyorchia Ayu as the national chairman of the PDP, Ifeajike revealed that the Rivers state governor is not as honourable as he portrays himself.

He revealed that the Rivers state chapter of the party also has the same disparities in leadership positions in the party.

Ifeajike as quoted by PM News said:

“In Rivers State, where Wike holds sway as governor, the governorship candidate is from Rivers South and the chairman of the party in the state is also from Rivers South.

“We didn’t see Wike tell the party chairman to step aside because a governorship candidate emerged from the same senatorial district with him.”

