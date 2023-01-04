The endorsement of Peter Obi by a former president of Nigeria ahead of the 2023 election has continued to elicit reactions

For Governor Nyesom Wike, comments by Obasanjo against Atiku Abubakar, his former vice president is an indictment on members of the Peoples Democratic Party

Wike said he prayed fervently for Obasanjo to stay away from speaking on Atiku on the ongoing campaigns but his prayer failed

The governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, has said that his prayer to prevent Nigeria's former president, Olusegun Obasanjo from making public comments against the 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, failed.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony of the construction of the Mgbuodohia Road in Rumuolumene Town of Obio-Akpor Local Government Area on Tuesday, January 4, the governor said he know Obasanjo would never support Atiku.

Obasanjo best referral for Atiku

He, however, said he hoped against all hopes and feverntly prayed that the ex-president stays away from commenting on the 2023 presidential ambition of Atiku.

Further noting that Obasanjo, whom Atiku served as a vice president during his tenure is expected to be the best referral the PDP flag bearer should have.

His words:

“I meant no bad. I’m only worried as a prominent PDP member. A man who loves PDP should be worried. I was not mocking anybody. I was merely worried. My prayer was, look, let Obasanjo remain quiet and not say anything. That was all my prayer, but my prayer didn’t work.

“My prayer was that if this man makes any statement, it will indict us because he was the president under the Peoples Democratic Party for eight years, and he worked with our presidential candidate. And the campaign of our presidential council is that our presidential candidate during the eight years did very well, with experience."

