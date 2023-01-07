Igbos have kicked against plans by the Nigerian government to toll the second Niger Bridge

Ohanaeze Ndigbo stated that plans by the Nigerian government will impoverish the people from the region

Emefiele had outlined that other roads across the country would be tolled to repay the funds used to build them

Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the socio-political group of the Igbo has moved against plans by the federal government to toll the newly built second Nigeria Bridge.

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola stated that the bridge would be tolled for optimum maintenance.

Our money were used to build it, why toll it

Punch reports that the Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Alex Ogbonnia said that the move by the federal government at this time would dent the image President Muhammadu Buhari has begun to build in the region.

Ogbonnia said public funds were used to build the bridge and that tolling it would impoverish the people of the southeast.

He said the plan is discriminatory as there is no major highway in Nigeria with a toll gate.

He said security agents mounting checkpoints across the country and exhorting people is the same as collecting tolls from them.

He said:

“These corrupt military or security personnel collecting money from the public and now the government is setting up another toll gate, all these things are a punishment to the populace.

Other roads to be tolled

In October 2022, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele said that major highways in Nigeria would be tolled including Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, the second Niger Bridge and Abuja-Kano road to recoup the funds used to build them.

TheCable reports that the three projects are funded by the Infrastructure Corporation of Nigeria (InfraCo).

Emefiele disclosed on Wednesday at the closing ceremony of the 12th Banker’s Committee retreat in Lagos.

Emefiele also stated that the roads would be tolled to take care of their maintenance.

