Hundreds of Kwarans, including artisans and members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Kwara, on Sunday, January 1, gathered across their parks to burn the branded caps of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ilorin, the state capital.

The red caps branded with 'O'su wa (we're tired)' were earlier given by the PDP to the transporters to seek their support for the 2023 gubernatorial elections in the state, LEGIT.ng learned.

However, the transporters, led by the chairman of the Task Force committee of the union in the state, Alhaji Taiye Olose, said they were burning the caps to show that the opposition train led by former Senate president Senator Bukola Saraki was rejected to reclaim the reins of leadership in Kwara.

The video which is now going viral was sighted by this publication.

Saraki, PDP have nothing to offer

According to Olose, PDP has nothing new to offer Kwarans after ruling for 16 years with nothing to show for it before they were sent packing in the 2019 elections.

"Ko su a wa o (we are not tired)," Olose said repeatedly while burning the 'O' su wa' caps amidst cheers from his colleagues at Post Office, Ilorin.

Others were heard saying "Ko su wa o. Ramoni, Maa se lo,'' as they were joyfully scrambling for the blue caps with the logo of APC.

More task for the opposition train

Various transport unions in the state have severally commended the Kwara State Government on good governance and support for their members in the last three years.

There are feelers in the town that artisans and transporters have decided to reject the PDP and support the APC in the 2023 polls in Kwara.

At different parks in Ilorin on New Year Day, the transporters sang in solidarity with the incumbent Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq who is also the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara.

Group slams former Senate president Saraki

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported earlier that Kwara Rebuilders, a concerned youths group, condemned Senator Saraki for allegedly directing members of the PDP in Kwara state to spread massive falsehood and propaganda in the state ahead of the 2023 gubernatorial elections.

Saraki made the directive in a viral video shot during the official unveiling event of new members of PDP on Saturday, in Ilorin.

The former Governor of Kwara State, while addressing them, charged decampees to go to their different communities to spread lies and propaganda to enable them to win the elections.

