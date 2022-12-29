The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi has sent a strong message to Obidients

He urged his supporters (Obidients) not to be dismayed but to keep their spirits up ahead of the 2023 polls

This is coming after influential Igbo leader, Chief Arthur Eze urged Obi to step down his presidential ambition

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

Lagos, Ikeja - Labour Party presidential bannerman, Peter Obi has finally replied to the statement of prominent Igbo chieftain, Arthur Eze who urged the former to step down from the presidential race slated for 2023.

As reported by the Vanguard newspaper, the Labour Party presidential candidate was unfazed by the comment of the elder statesman.

Peter Obi has urged Obidients not to be swayed by comments that will kill their spirit ahead of the 2023 election. Photo: Mr Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

The former Anambra state governor whom many had expected to aim a dig at Chief Eze described the Igbo chieftain as a “respected father’’ and that he had rights to his own opinion as a senior citizen in Nigeria.

Obi made this comment while speaking to newsmen at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos on Wednesday, December 28.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Obi further urged his supporters not to be swayed by the comments of people, rather they should be focused to get the task ahead done and dusted.

He said:

“Such speeches should always be taken positively, as reminding us that we still have several hurdles to cross and to remain focused at all times, without being dragged back.”

Peter Obi sends strong message to Obidients

He also restated that he will continue to be on the side of the suffering Nigerians as they are the only ones who can determine how to put an end to their sufferings.

Obi said:

“The millions of people who do not know where the next meal will come from; thousands of Nigerian students who no longer go to school on account of hardship; those who cannot get adequate health care due to the collapse of that sector, over 100 million Nigerians that live in poverty.”

He urged Nigerians to join in the quest to solve the numerous problems of the country as it is with their help that he can make it achievable for future generations to come.

Source: Legit.ng