Imolites living in the commercial city of Lagos have been remembered by Governor Hope Uzodimma

The indigenes of the state will benefit from a free transportation scheme to get them home to see their loved ones

Also, transporters in the state will get free fuel tickets to ease their pain as the biting fuel scarcity continues

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Owerri - In the spirit of Christmas, Governor Hope Uzodimma has approved free buses from Lagos to Imo state for Imolites.

The governor also approved for all Imo City Transport (ICT) bus drivers and commercial motorcycle (okada) riders operating in Imo state to collect free fuel tickets.

Governor Uzodimma's gestures are seen as initiatives that would ease the pain of Imolites. Photo credit: Imo state governmen

Source: Facebook

According to a statement sent to Legit.ng by the governor's media team on Sunday, December 25, the transporters are to proceed to Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu Square (former Heroes Square) on Wednesday, December 28, by 7:00 am to collect the tickets.

The statement noted that:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“This is part of Governor Hope Uzodimma's effort in putting smiles on the faces of Imo state commercial bus drivers and okada operators this season as a result of the hike in fuel pump prices.”

Hope Uzodimma approves 13th month salary for Imo workers

Earlier, Governor Uzodimma approved payment of the 13th month’s salary to the state’s civil servants for this year’s Christmas and New Year celebrations.

According to a statement signed by the Uzodimma’s chief press secretary, Oguwike Nwachuku, and sent to Legit.ng, the governor paid civil servants a 13th-month salary last year.

Nwachukwu disclosed that apart from the 13th-month salary directive, the governor had earlier directed that civil servants, who are due for promotion but have suffered stagnation in the hands of past governments, be promoted and their salaries reviewed upward.

Governor Hope Uzodimma approves immediate promotion for Imo civil servants

Recall that Governor Uzodimma recently approved the rapid rise of the state’s civil servants due for an upgrade.

Legit.ng gathered that the move is in line with Governor Uzodimma’s promises to revamp the civil service and facilitate promotions of workers.

The governor gave the directive on Wednesday, November 23, at the Imo state executive council meeting in which he presided

Source: Legit.ng