Governor Hope Uzodimma has approved the payment of the 13th month’s salary to all Imo civil servants

The governor made the approval at the recent Imo State Executive Council meeting, which he presided

In addition to the 13th-month salary, Governor Uzodimma also said that the workers would be given rice and other food items

Owerri - Imo governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, has, again, approved payment of the 13th month’s salary to the state’s civil servants as they prepare for this year’s Christmas and New Year celebrations.

The governor approved it at the state Executive Council meeting on Wednesday, December 21.

According to a statement signed by the Uzodimma’s chief press secretary, Oguwike Nwachuku, and sent to Legit.ng, the governor paid civil servants a 13th-month salary last year.

Nwachukwu disclosed that apart from the 13th-month salary directive, the governor had earlier directed that civil servants, who are due for promotion but have suffered stagnation in the hands of past governments, be promoted and their salaries reviewed upward.

He further announced that apart from the monetary largesse, Uzodimma also said that workers would be given rice and other food items to enable them to enjoy the season entirely.

Addressing the media at the end of the meeting, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Chief Declan Emelumba, said that food items would be distributed at the state Secretariat immediately.

He described the gesture as:

“A practical demonstration of the principle of Shared Prosperity by Uzodimma’s administration.”

He equally said that the council commended the governor for the benevolence, noting:

“Despite daunting challenges faced by the governor from detractors, he still has the political will and courage to continue to carry out projects and people-oriented governance to Imo people.”

Governor Hope Uzodimma approves immediate promotion for Imo civil servants

Recall that Governor Uzodimma recently approved the rapid rise of the state’s civil servants due for an upgrade.

Legit.ng gathered that the move is in line with Governor Uzodimma’s promises to revamp the civil service and facilitate promotions of workers.

The governor gave the directive on Wednesday, November 23, at the Imo state executive council meeting in which he presided.

Gov Uzodimma presents 2023’ budget of wealth expansion’ to Imo House of Assembly

Meanwhile, Governor Uzodimma, on Tuesday, December 20, presented a proposed budget of N474,466,276,267.00 to the state lawmakers for the 2023 fiscal year.

According to a statement sent to Legit.ng by the governor’s media team, the proposed financial plan christened ‘budget of wealth expansion’ seeks to improve the state’s economy, security, agriculture, education, health, and transportation sectors, amongst others.

Given the draft breakdown, the governor disclosed that the total recurrent revenue for the 2023 budget was N150,450,189,428, while that of 2022 was N142,855,407,202.

