President Muhammadu Buhari's government has revealed what Former President Olusegun Obasanjo did to get votes from the year 1999 through 2003

The presidency in a statement on Monday, January 2nd revealed Obasanjo lied to the southeast, in other to garner votes during his tenure

Meanwhile, Obasanjo had earlier endorsed Peter Obi as his preferred choice for the 2023 polls, and this has sparked reactions from APC's camp, Tinubu, the presidency and the PDP

The Presidency, on Monday, January 2nd, said former President Olusegun Obasanjo “lied” to the South-East electorate to garner votes during his tenure between 1999 and 2003.

It said despite his promise to build a Second Niger Bridge, the former leader did not fulfill his promise, The Punch reported.

Buhari's camp reacts to OBJ's endorsement of Peter Obi

The Presidency said despite not garnering votes from the region, President Muhammadu Buhari’s regime built the bridge believing it was the right thing to do.

“Obasanjo lied to the South-East to get their votes. President Buhari didn’t get their votes but built the bridge because he believed it is the right thing to do,” a statement signed by the senior special assistant to the president on media and publicity, Garba Shehu, read Monday evening, January 2nd, 2023.

Shehu’s statement comes barely 24 hours after Obasanjo berated the Buhari regime, describing its tenure as “hell on earth” for Nigerians.

New Year letter: Obasanjo jealous of Buhari, says Presidency

The presidency has accused former President Olusegun Obasanjo of being jealous of President Muhammadu Buhari for beating his record in national development.

Obasanjo in a New Year message endorsed the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi and claimed that Nigeria moved from frying pan to fire under Buhari’s administration.

But Buhari's media aide, Garba Shehu on Monday, January 2 faulted the comment, in a statement sent to Legit.ng.

Wike mocks Atiku after Obasanjo endorsed Peter Obi

In a related development, Nyesom Wike, the governor of Rivers state, has mocked Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, as his former boss, Obasanjo, endorsed Obi.

Atiku served as vice president under the administration of Obasanjo between 1999-2007.

Wike said:

“I was praying that Obasanjo should not say anything. When I saw the letter last night, I was touched. If your principal cannot recommend you, then there is something fundamentally wrong.”

