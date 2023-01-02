The endorsement of Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, by former President Olusegun Obasanjo, has continued to generate reactions from politicians and analysts.

Obasanjo in an open letter on Sunday, January 1, urged Nigerians, particularly the youths to take back their country, and stop the old politicians from retaining power in the 2023 election, The Nation reported.

But On Monday, January 2, the spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council, Festus Keyamo, said the former President has the right to endorse the presidential candidate of his choice.

However, Keyamo, who is a minister of state for Labour and Employment, pointed out that:

Obasanjo did not believe that Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), deserved to be Nigeria's president Despite shading Bola Tinubu of the APC in the letter, Keyamo believes Obasanjo's endorsement would have no effect on the APC presidential candidate

Also reacting to the letter is the official spokesperson of the PDP presidential campaign organisation, Dino Melaye.

Melaye, who is a former senator, also pointed out a hole in Obasanjo's endorsement letter, faulting the former president's reference to age as the reason for his action.

The PDP stalwart posited that if the United States (U.S.) could vote 70 years old Joe Biden, then age should not be a barrier to democracy.

